New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 17-year-old boy: police

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy allegedly fatally shot another teen on Tuesday afternoon in New Rochelle, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was found with multiple shot wounds near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested the suspect near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue. He was found in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Both teens were from New Rochelle. Police withheld their names because of their ages. Officials could not confirm the teens were both New Rochelle High School students.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.