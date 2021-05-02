NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Five people were shot while attending a gathering in New Rochelle late Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to the area of Horton Avenue and Brook Street just before midnight for reports of shots fired, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Arriving officers found five men with gunshot wounds. One man, a 29-year-old believed to be from Brooklyn, was shot in the neck and died at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

Another victim was shot in the back and underwent surgery at a hospital, police said. Three additional victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to hospital personnel.

Two bullet casings were recovered at the scene, police said, but no suspects had been apprehended as of Sunday morning.

About an hour after the shooting, police said they received another report of shots fired near 361 Main St.

Investigators said a suspect standing in a courtyard fired multiple rounds, which struck windows on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the building. Police recovered 10 bullet casings at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the two shootings were connected, police said.

New Rochelle Police Detectives and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office asked anyone with information to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.