NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three men suffered simultaneous fatal overdoses in New Rochelle, police said, detailing how a fourth man alerted authorities before he was hospitalized in critical condition.

The survivor called local police around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, saying that he believed he was overdosing and was with three others who were already unresponsive, according to officials.

Disoriented, the man was unable to tell police where he was, but dispatchers pinged his cellphone to an address on Fountain Place near Harrison Street, authorities said.

First responders found the four men in a storage room at the address and rushed the caller to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Saturday.

The other three men could not be saved. Their names had not been publicly released as of Saturday.

Officials did not disclose further details about the circumstances of the overdose.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available. Click here to learn more.