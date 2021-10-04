‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello.

The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter.

“My brother would never ever do anything to hurt his children, my brother would never drive angrily,” the dad’s devastated sister told PIX11 Monday at the Pelhamdale Avenue exit of the Hutchinson River Parkway North.

New Rochelle police said they were looking at the hours leading up to the crash at 1:30 am Sunday and whether Troy Carter got upset at a gathering in the Bronx before he took the children in the car.

The family lived in Hempstead, Long Island, according to New Rochelle Police Department Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The police captain said the twin boys have one mother and the older sister had a different mother. Both moms are talking to police.

A woman living in a Pelhamdale Avenue home recalled hearing a “bang” early Sunday morning, when the Nissan Altima hit the retaining wall outside, while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The woman, named Lee, said she came outside to find college students assisting the children in the car. The 11-year-old girl had been sitting in the front passenger seat and was placed on the lawn.

“She was in a fetal position,” the woman said. “She wasn’t saying anything.”

Troy Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, while his twin sons and daughter were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Carmello Carter was pronounced dead at Jacobi. His brother, Romello, underwent surgery for severe internal trauma, while his sister, Tiara, also needed surgery.