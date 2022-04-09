MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a double stabbing in Mount Vernon that killed a girl and injured another Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 3:55 p.m., responding officers arrived in the vicinity of East Prospect and Gramatan avenues and found two girls, one with non-life-threatening lacerations and another with a critical stab wound, police said. The latter died while being transported to a hospital.

“I am devastated and completely outraged,” Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said. “We began celebrating the greatness and success of our youth and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by a senseless and inexcusable violence.”

The suspect was arrested late Friday night after police reviewed numerous recovered videos. The suspect was held in the Mount Vernon Police Headquarters overnight and will be arraigned on charges of manslaughter and attempted assault.

The girl who survived the attack is expected to make a full recovery.