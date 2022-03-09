WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mount Vernon resident was sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison Tuesday after setting his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on fire, Miriam E. Rocah, Westchester County district attorney, said.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Tony Clark used lighter fluid to start two separate fires in each bedroom inside the victim’s Mount Vernon apartment, according to officials. The building, which had several apartments, suffered extensive damage caused by the fire and has been condemned. Police arrested Clark afterward.

Clark was sentenced after he pled guilty to attempted arson in the second degree, which is a violent felony. Clark is a persistent violent felony offender, according to officials.