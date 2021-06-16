Mount Vernon baseball coach arrested over alleged explicit texts with minor: officials

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A Mount Vernon man who coached children as young as 10 on the baseball diamond was arrested for sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor, Mount Vernon officials said Wednesday.

Robert Pope, 30, was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor, which included text messages and photographs.

Officials said police were alerted to the allegations on Monday, when the victim’s mother — along with her daughter — reported the behavior to initiate an investigation.

Detectives discovered Pope had allegedly subjected the victim to sexual contact on more than one occasion, according to Mount Vernon officials.

Pope was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sex act.

He is the owner and head coach of an independent nonprofit baseball organization called Mount Vernon Baseball. Though his organization, Pope was the head coach of several youth baseball teams in area leagues, with players ranging from 10 years old to 18 years old, officials said. He was also a volunteer coach with the Mount Vernon High School varsity baseball team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Detective Division at 914-665-2510.