MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police released a video that shows an assault taking place inside a New York state-licensed facility with a long track record of caring for troubled youth.

The victim, 15-year-old Destiny, has been living in a cottage on JCCA campus in Mount Pleasant, Westchester County for nearly a year.

“They were talking about how they were going to stab me and stuff when I get back. And they hit me with a pot or whatever,” said Destiny.

Destiny spoke to PIX11 News Wednesday with the permission of her adoptive mother, Michele.

“I feel like the staff doesn’t do anything about kids,” said Destiny.

After cycling through several other facilities, Michele placed Destiny in JCCA, which has housed emotionally troubled boys and girls for more than a century. But Michele said the facility lacks the supervision and disciplinary guardrails required to keep Destiny and the other children safe.

“They said they had the services for her. They bashed her head in with a frying pan. Did you see that? They’re not enforcing the children to stay on campus. They’re letting them do whatever they want,” said Michele.

Michele was present for a news conference Wednesday when Mount Pleasant town officials accused JCCA’s young residents of repeated violent behavior that has put a severe drain on municipal resources.

The officials said their pleas for help from the state, which licenses JCCA, have so far gone unanswered, and they now want the place closed for good.

“Based on the current trajectory, the Mount Pleasant Police Department will have well over a thousand calls for service related to incidents on and off campus by year’s end. This center is a tremendous drain on Mount Pleasant police and on ambulance services,” said Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva.

Carl Fulgenzi, Mount Pleasant’s town supervisor, said JCCA has continually failed to address safety concerns.

“There’s been multiple meetings with state agencies. It’s falling on deaf ears. And nothing has been accomplished here,” said Fulgenzi.

JCCA CEO Ronald Richter said he shares the town’s concerns but insists his hands are tied until the state can give JCCA staff the authority to be stricter and more physically hands-on with the emotionally troubled and sometimes violent children under its care.

“We do not have plans to close. We have been very clear that there are a small number of young people for whom New York does not offer a model. We have pretty much been told for a year that they are considering the model,” said Richter.