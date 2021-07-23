Mother, child struck by vehicle that crashed into Yonkers barbershop: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — A woman and her child were injured after a vehicle struck them before crashing into a barbershop in Westchester County Friday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Lake and Morningside avenues, police said.

The driver hit a parked vehicle at the location then struck two pedestrians before hitting a building, which housed John’s Barbershop, according to authorities.

The pedestrians, a mother and child, suffered “significant injuries,” but were listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the incident were not immediately disclosed. 

