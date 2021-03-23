Massive blaze tears through Rockland County senior living facility

Firefighters on the scene of a massive fire that tore through a senior living facility in Spring Valley, Rockland County, early Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PIX11 News via Rockland Video Productions)

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — Dozens of firefighters responded when a large fire ripped through an assisted living facility in Rockland County early Tuesday.

Firefighters told PIX11 the fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, located at 65 Lafayette St. in Spring Valley.

PIX arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. as flames were still shooting from throughout the facility.

Video from overnight showed a portion of the structure collapsing amid the inferno.

Firefighters said they helped evacuate “a number of residents” from facility and brought them to safe locations.

Video showed at least one person being taken from the scene on a stretcher but it was not immediately clear if there were any serious injuries or how many people may have been injured.

As of 5 a.m. the fire was still burning.

This is a breaking, developing story. Check back for updates.

