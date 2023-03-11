YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An electric heating lamp being used by a resident to grow six marijuana plants likely caused a deadly fire at an apartment building in Yonkers Wednesday, police said.

The blaze started on the first floor of the building on Bronx River Road near Reyer Avenue shortly before 1 a.m., officials said. It took over 100 firefighters to stop the blaze.

Evidence from the scene and statements from the marijuana-growing resident led investigators to believe that the lamp fell from its hanging support and broke, igniting on the floor and starting the fire, police said.

One man was pronounced dead due to the fire, 67-year-old resident Michael Damiano, officials said. Forty-one people were also injured, including 14 firefighters, officials said.

“The tragedy of this incident is compounded by how avoidable it was. We have seen before how dangerous these high-powered devices can be, and without regulations or guidelines to protect the public, people are unnecessarily being placed at risk – marijuana laws need to be fixed, be it cultivation or smoke shops; our communities demand it. The YPD extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim and remains committed to supporting the displaced residents,” said Commissioner Chris Sapienza in a statement.

The fire is under investigation and is being reviewed by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.