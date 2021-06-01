Man who fathered a child with a 12-year-old girl gets 17 years: Westchester DA

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — A Westchester County man was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in prison for impregnating a 12-year-old girl, officials said.

Pablo Dure had a sexual relationship with the girl over the course of two years from around December of 2017 to the start of November of 2019, officials said. The Croton-on-Hudson man was in his early 40s at the time.

In January 2020, the 12-year-old girl’s mother discovered her child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant. After the girl gave birth, DNA analysis was used to establish Dure as the father.

Dure pleaded guilty to a course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to his 17 year sentence, he’ll face 15 years post release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release. He’ll also be subject to a 25-year order of protection.



