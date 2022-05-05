ARDSLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man made multiple attempts to lure high school-aged girls to his car on Tuesday, according to police.

The man told several girls he needed help to find a high school in the Hartsdale section of the Ardsley School District and offered them rides at around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., officials said. The suspect claimed to be from the Sleepy Hollow area and was seen driving a red or maroon car.

Police described the suspect as being in his 40s, with dark hair and a receding hairline. They asked residents to look out for anyone that matches his description and to call Ardsley and Greensburgh police for any similar incidents.