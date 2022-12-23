YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck while crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers as heavy rain blanketed the New York area early Friday, officials said.

The pedestrian, who was only publicly identified as a man in his 40s pending notification of his family, was crossing the southbound lane of the parkway near Odell Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when he was hit by a Honda Pilot, authorities said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed or summonses issued in relation to the incident.

The southbound lanes of the parkway were closed for several hours overnight for an investigation, but reopened prior to the morning rush.

The deadly incident came amid an intense winter storm that led to the suspension of hundreds of flights, widespread road flooding, and significant power outages just days before Christmas.