EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) – An auto thief drove off with a child inside a stolen vehicle in Westchester County Thursday, police said.

The child ended up unharmed in the incident that occurred in the Green Knolls section of Eastchester around 8:10 a.m., according to police.

Right before the vehicle was stolen, the owner was walking a child to a nearby bus stop and left the vehicle running with another child inside, police said. The owner then witnessed a man get into the vehicle and drive away.

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle to Scarsdale Avenue at Harney Road but stopped to remove the child from the vehicle, police said.

“Witnesses state that after the suspect removed the child from the vehicle he attempted to reenter the stolen vehicle, but once he was observed by the witnesses he fled the scene in another awaiting vehicle,” said Eastchester Police Chief Joseph Rodriguez.

The owner recovered the stolen vehicle and was reunited with the unharmed child, police said.

“We are fortunate that no one was harmed in this incident,” Rodriguez said. “Unfortunately, over the past two years we have seen a significant increase in the number of stolen automobiles along with larcenies from vehicles.”

The suspect’s getaway vehicle contained four men and a woman – all in their late teens or early 20s, according to police. The auto thief was roughly 20 years old, 6 feet tall and had a thin build and dreadlocks, police said. No arrests have been made.

The suspect’s getaway vehicle was later located abandoned on the side of a road in New Jersey. Police said it had been reported stolen in New Jersey several days ago.

Anyone who has knowledge, witnessed or has video recording of the incident is asked to contact the Eastchester Police Department’s detective division at 914-961-3464.