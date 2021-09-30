Man stabs neighbors, 1 fatally, kills himself in Dutchess County

BEEKMAN, N.Y. — A man in Dutchess County stabbed his neighbors, one fatally, before killing himself Wednesday night, officials said.

Authorities responded to a stabbing around 11 p.m. along Walnut Drive near Hickory Lane in the town of Beekman, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigation revealed Willem Salcius, 32, started an altercation with his neighbors at the location. 

During the altercation, he stabbed three of them multiple times before taking his own life, according to officials.

One of the victims, William McGoorty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two other men, ages 30 and 58, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims and Salcius were known to each other, according to authorities. 

The motive of the stabbing was not immediately known.

