Man in custody after stabbing Westchester police officer: officials

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester — A man stabbed a Westchester County police officer Thursday and was quickly taken into custody, local officials said in a Facebook post.

The incident took place near Beacon Hill Drive in the village of Dobbs Ferry while the officer was assigned to assist a Con Edison crew. The attack appeared to be unprovoked, the post said. The officer was taken to a hospital.

A suspect is in custody and the village says that there is no known danger to the public at this time.

PIX11 News has reached out to the Dobbs Ferry Police Department for additional information.

This is a developing story.