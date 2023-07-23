YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who escaped from the custody officers while at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers on Sunday, according to officials.

Geraldo Rojas was in the custody of officers from the Westchester County Department of Corrections for robbery in the first, second, and third degree, officials said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “YPD” and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.