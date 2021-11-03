Luis Gabriel Ramos (inset) was arrested after two women were found dead in their Yonkers home on Nov. 2, 2021. (credit: Yonkers Police Department | PIX11)

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police arrested a man in Arizona after a woman and her adult daughter were found stabbed to death in their Yonkers home, authorities announced Wednesday.

Luis Gabriel Ramos was apprehended without incident in Arizona about 26 hours later. Police believe he drove from New York to Arizona and may have been on his way to cross the Mexican border.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder, police said.

Police discovered the bodies of 70-year-old Isabella Triano and her daughter, 38-year-old Trisha Miller, after a concerned friend contacted police Monday afternoon.

The two women were found Tuesday with apparent “knife trauma,” Police Commissioner John Mueller said. It is believed they were dead for several days.

Authorities said it could take some time before police are done collecting evidence because of the amount of personal items scattered in and around the home.

The motive for the deaths was not immediately known, but police confirmed that Ramos and the victims knew each other.

Authorities said they were able to track down one of Ramos’ ex-girlfriends, who gave pertinent information to investigators, allowing them to locate the suspect.

According to authorities, Ramos was arrested on Oct. 26 for felony arson, but was released on his own recognizance.