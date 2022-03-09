NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police busted a man nearly two weeks after he allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument, officials said Wednesday.

On the afternoon of Feb. 24, a man and a woman had a fight on the road along North Avenue near Garden Street, police said. The man left his car to approach the woman and allegedly stabbed her in the lower abdomen.

The victim suffered a laceration on her stomach and she was taken to a local hospital, according to the police.

New Rochelle detectives, along with the FBI and Greenburgh police, found the suspect in his Greenburgh home, where he was arrested on Monday, officials said.