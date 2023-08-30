YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of bludgeoning his 76-year-old father to death with a cleaver in a Yonkers home Tuesday afternoon, police said.

August Velasco, 47, allegedly attacked his father, Jose Raul Velasco, with a cleaver in the house on Scarsdale Road in Yonkers at around 4:30 p.m., police said. Authorities found the victim unconscious with several severe lacerations. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found the weapon in the home and arrested August Velasco, police said. He was charged with murder. His arraignment was pending Wednesday afternoon.

“It is a sad and tragic incident when an individual takes the life of another, a sentiment

which is only amplified when there is a family relation connecting them,” Yonkers

Police Department Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

