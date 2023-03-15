MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. ((PIX11) — A man is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy to death in Mount Vernon last week, police said.

Tyrese Coghiel, 21, allegedly shot Zyaire Fernandez in the torso on South Seventh Avenue in Mount Vernon on March 9 at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The boy died at the hospital.

Coghiel was arrested in Brooklyn Tuesday and charged with murder and gun possession, police said. The suspect was arraigned in a Westchester County court and held without bail, according to authorities.

“Together with the Mount Vernon Police Department and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, we apprehended and charged the defendant with murder after he allegedly took a young life. My Office will seek justice for the victim while continuing to support the victim’s family and a community in mourning from this senseless gun violence,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said,

