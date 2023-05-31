YONKERS (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Yonkers on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. On Morris Street, police found two men sitting in a black car with gunshots to the driver’s side.

The two victims were an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old man. According to police, the 19-year-old was shot at least two times, one of them in the chest. First responders performed life-saving efforts. He was taken to the hospital, where he died .

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and police said he is expected to recover.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 or submit a tip by texting the keyword YPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637).