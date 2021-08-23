Mamaroneck homes, church flooded after Henri slams Westchester

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Rain, followed by flooding, continued to hammer the Hudson Valley on Monday, a day after Henri swept across the region.

Numerous parkways were closed across Westchester County, as crews worked quickly to block off dangerous roads.

In Mamaroneck, Dr. James Taylor said the First Baptist Church was left a saturated mess due to the heavy rainfall and flooding from Henri.

“We’ve been on it since early this morning trying to clear it out and now the tide has gone out but we’re afraid when the high tide comes in it’s going to bring water back,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who is the pastor, said the 98-year-old church is prone to flooding because it sits by the Mamaroneck River, which flows into the Long Island Sound.

Even with the help of congregants, cleaning up after a storm is never easy.

“This is part of my job taking care of the flock, taking care of the church, and I’m just grateful I have people that are willing to come and work with me as we do this,” said Taylor.

As volunteers worked through persistent rainfall to clean up the church, neighboring homeowners on Howard Avenue tried to pump out their basements and backyards, some of which were still under water.

At least 50 homes in the village of Mamaroneck were flooded overnight and some people evacuated to higher ground.

Westchester residents located in low-lying towns along the Sound are waiting for a multi-million-dollar project to reduce up to 80% of flooding in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers developed a plan, but it still needs approval from the federal government.

Village Manager Jerry Barberio said mitigating flooding would improve residents’ quality of life.

“To live in fear that your home could be flooded at any time with a 4-inch rainstorm, that’s no way to live,” said Barberio.

Throughout Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said any remaining homes without power should be up and running by Monday night.

The parkways parallel to rivers took the greatest hit.

“Be careful where you drive; be alert to where you are; plan on having an alternate route; and give yourself extra time to accommodate those alternate routes,” Latimer said.

Along the river, residents waited for the water to recede — relieved the worst was behind them.

Given the location of the homes, it could still take another day or so before the water fully recedes.

The county remained under a flood watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

If homeowners have any issues, they are being asked to contact their local municipalities.