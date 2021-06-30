New York’s Legoland theme park opens Thursday

Legoland New York opens Thursday, July 1, at 10 a.m. Reporter Cassie Hudson and Matt VanValkenburgh’s minifigures do a ‘live report’ at the entrance to Legoland.

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Legoland New York is set to open Thursday morning. It will be the company’s third and largest theme park in the country, behind its Florida and California locations.

The Orange County attraction, located in Goshen, is catered to kids ages 2 to 12, but there is sure to be something for everyone across its seven Lego-themed lands.

Parents are sure to be transported back to their childhood while inside. There will be thrilling never-before-seen rides, tasty food and, of course, Lego blocks as far as the eye can see!

Tickets are on sale right now so you can start planning your trip today!

The doors are set to open at 10 a.m. on July 1.

