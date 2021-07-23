DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — A Westchester County man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed a police officer in an unprovoked attack two months ago, officials said.

The police officer had been directing traffic at a construction site in the area of Beacon Hill Drive in Dobbs Ferry on May 20 when Matthew Burke stabbed him in the head with a knife, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office siad.

Authorities said the incident was unprovoked.

Burke was apprehended minutes after the attack by police officers and utility and construction workers who witnessed the incident, officials said.

Burke was indicted on several counts, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault, authorities said.

“This aggressive attack of a police officer is shocking and shows the danger these public servants face in the line of duty,” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. “We are committed to ensuring justice for this officer and holding the attacker accountable for his actions.”