In-person learning paused as Ida batters New Rochelle schools

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Students in one of one the largest school districts in the region will start the school year back at home.

The remote learning at New Rochelle High School isn’t because of the pandemic, but due to flood damage caused by Ida.

Ida battered New Rochelle High School, causing severe damage. School leaders have spent the last couple days at the school assessing the extent of the damage and beginning the remediation work.

According to the district’s website and a newsletter that went out to the community, the high school’s serious condition is caused by the overflow and flooding of the lake and backup from the City of New Rochelle sewer system.

The floors, walls and electrical and mechanical systems are total losses.

As a result, the school building will not open Friday, as scheduled. A reopening date is not known at this time.

Isaac Young Middle School also has floor and wall damage, which is now being repaired.

School officials say that school will be cleaned and disinfected and ready for students and staff to return on Monday, Sept. 13.

In March of 2020, New Rochelle became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and students in New Rochelle were among the first to begin remote learning.

Families never imagined they’d be back at home learning, for something unrelated to the virus, but many residents are just trying to stay optimistic.

District leaders will announce remote learning details as they are available.

They will also look at ways to use facilities that weren’t damaged as a way to bring everyone back to campus.

There will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, to answer any questions the community may have about these changes.