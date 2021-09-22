Workers at Los Primos La Paisanita on Sept. 4, 2021, clean up their storefront after flooding from the remnants of Ida inundated the community of Mamaroneck, New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Nearly a month after Ida ripped through Westchester County, many small businesses were still struggling to clean up the mess and keep their doors open.

On Wednesday, Anthony Picone was still picking up the pieces Ida left behind. His family business, Picone Sausage Company, was inundated with up to 8 feet of flood water. All of the machinery was under water.

The catastrophic flooding forced his family’s 51-year-old sausage factory to temporarily close.

“It’s just taken such a beating and so much grime and all has to be redone,” Picone said.

The business, located in Mamaroneck, is prone to flooding because it sits within two rivers and the Long Island Sound.

Picone, like many other neighboring business owners and residents, knows what’s possible when there’s significant rainfall.

Longtime Mamaroneck resident Maria Vitti also continued to clean up on Wednesday.

“We went with FEMA, the Red Cross and house insurance,” Vitti said of the resources she has taken advantage of.

State and federal agencies, including FEMA, The American Red Cross and The Small Business Association, set up disaster recovery centers in familiar places around the region.

In White Plains, there’s a Business Recovery Center to help people apply for disaster loans.

In Mamaroneck, the library and courthouse have opened their doors to those who’ve lost everything.

Mamaroneck Assistant Manager Dan Sarnoff said 1,000 people living in nearby low-lying towns along the Long Island Sound have already benefited from these resources.

“It’s vitally important that people take advantage of these resources. There is help available and these centers can help point them in the right direction,” said Sarnoff.

Picone was a recipient of a disaster loan in 2007, before he had flood insurance. Nearly a month after Ida, he’s just trying to make ends meet.

“We’re limping but we’re up and running. We do what we have to do,” he said.

In Mamaroneck, disaster relief centers will likely remain in town until the end of the week. Then, if residents still need assistance they can register for help online.

For more information on FEMA assistance, click here.

For more information on Red Cross assistance, click here.

For additional information on Ida resources available in Westchester, click here.