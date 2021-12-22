Hochul announces $10 million grant to update antiquated Mount Vernon sewers

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million grant for the City of Mount Vernon to use for sewer repairs.

“It will help us to really kickstart our efforts,” Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard told PIX11 News.

The city current has a 100-year-old clay pipe sewer system, which as been a nightmare for residents like Linda McNeil. She said over the past 20 years, she’s had to clean up countless sewage backups into her home.

Overflowing sewers have caused two floods for McNeil in 2021 alone.

“I lost the hot water heater, my dryer, the fireplace the tub, my snowblower,” she told PIX11 News, “so many things and I’m still recuperating.”

Mayor Patterson-Howard said it would take about $200 million to bring the city’s sewage system into the 21st century.