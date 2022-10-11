WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 10,000-square-foot handmade patchwork fabric cover has appeared on the exterior of a historic building in Westchester County.

More than a thousand volunteers used donated fabric to construct and sew the art installation known as “Metropolis Sunrise.”

The former bank building in downtown White Plains will be the display site through the end of November. It has been home to ArtsWestchester for two decades, and the organization is sponsoring the project.

Amanda Browder designed the installation. The Brooklyn-based artist is known for her large-scale fabric installations that cover large buildings.

“We had all these public sewing days. The big thing is its connecting contemporary art and the city. It’s not only for a museum or gallery. I love to bring it outside and make it accessible at anytime of the day,” said Browder.

The temporary facelift for the century-old building will mark the beginning of the “Serious Fun Art Fair,” which runs Wednesday through Sunday and is sponsored by ArtsWestchester.

“The goal with the festival is to bring some joy back to the city. We’ve had some tough two years. How many people haven’t had the opportunity to experience the arts,” said Senior Deputy Director Kathleen Reckling with ArtsWestchester.

The idea for this installation began in 2019. Materials, textiles and fabric were collected from the community. It was paused during the pandemic.

For the past 35 days, people have created the piece inside the old Macy’s at Galleria, the mall in downtown White Plains. On Tuesday evening, they packed up and moved it to the building.

Several cranes were used to install it carefully without disturbing the historic facade.

Temporary cables anchor it to the roof where it will remain through Thanksgiving.