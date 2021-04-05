Heavy traffic on I-287, Route 17 northbound after truck overturns on ramp to New York State Thruway

Northern Suburbs

by: , Christina Negron

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFERN, N.Y. — An overturned tractor trailer on a ramp where I-287 and Route 17 merge in Rockland County caused heavy delays on the northbound side of both highways Monday morning.

PIX11 was over the scene as the large truck was hanging slightly off an embankment on the curve of the ramp.

The crash occurred on the on the ramp to the New York Thurway after the northbound I-287 and Route 17 merge in Suffern.

While there were extensive traffic delays on both I-287 and Route 17, there were no real delays on the Thruway itself.

