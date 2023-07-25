NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York State Attorney General’s office released more body camera video from the shooting of Jarrell Garris Tuesday.

Garris died after an encounter with New Rochelle police earlier this month.

The video was released after the Attorney General’s office met with Garris’ family and their attorney William Wagstaff III.

According to Wagstaff, more video has not yet been released to the public by the Attorney General’s office.

“There’s about 20 minutes worth of videos that the family has seen, that I have seen,” Wagstaff told PIX11’s Ayana Harry.

“I will say confidently that based on what I’ve seen, Jarrell Garris was murdered,“ Wagstaff continued.

Officers approached Garris on July 3 as they responded to a report of stolen fruit.

Police body camera video shows the escalating tension and the scuffle between Garris and the officers. New Rochelle Police said Garris was shot after he reached for an officer’s gun.

“It is clear that Detective Conn lied when he realized that he had murdered Jarrell and tried to narrate what he thought would justify what he did. He lied,” Wagstaff said about the extended body camera video he was shown after the shooting.

Three New Rochelle Police officers are now on paid administrative leave. The city’s mayor and Police Department said they will cooperate with the probe into the fatal shooting of Garris, which the State Attorney General’s Office is now handling.