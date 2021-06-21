Gunshot fired into New Rochelle window while man was asleep: police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Authorities have launched an investigation after a shot was fired into a New Rochelle home while a man was sleeping.

It happened on June 19 around 4:05 a.m. along Drake Avenue in the Woodside neighborhood, police.

Investigation revealed that the resident, who was asleep in the living room, woke up to the sound of glass breaking by a gunshot.

A round, which appeared to be a 9mm, was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The round came through the living room window in close proximity to where he was sleeping, cops said.

New Rochelle Police Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.