ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Giving Tuesday, more than a hundred young women from several middle and high schools in Rockland County spent the day putting together hundreds of bags of food to give to families in need.

They are young, confident, enthusiastic, and ready to give back. The students from Fieldstone Middle School and North Rockland High School converted 10,000 pounds of food into bags of hope for their neighbors in need.

Rice, beans, and even socks were donated. Thanks to Goya Foods and a nonprofit called Wonder Girls, it provided girl power.

It’s an essential lesson in the power of community, said Natalie Maniscalco, the co-founder of the nonprofit that focuses on empowering young women through action in their community.

The bags they put together will help feed more than five hundred families this holiday season. These young women also got a gift of kindness.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.