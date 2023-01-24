MOUNT VERNON, NY (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to three to nine years behind bars for fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon teen in April of 2022, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

Kayla Green, 16, was stabbed to death on April 8, 2022, officials said. The victim, a Mount Vernon High School sophomore, was stabbed in the abdomen on Gramatan Avenue.

“A teenage defendant senselessly took the life of Kayla Green, and in doing so, left a community devastated. As a family and the Mount Vernon community remain in mourning, I want to reiterate my commitment to working with our vital community partners for meaningful violence prevention and intervention, especially for our youth,” Rocah said. “I know that nothing can cure the pain of losing a child. My Office will do what it can within the bounds of New York’s laws to seek accountability in these cases.”

The teenage stabber pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. The offense carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years for a juvenile offender in New York.