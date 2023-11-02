WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An explosion decimated a home and resulted in 15 people getting hurt in Dutchess County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at 4 Brock Row in Wappingers Falls around 12:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Central Hudson, a power company.

It appeared a company contractor hit a gas service line and the dig caused the fire and explosion, the spokesperson said.

“It was part of routine maintenance. We were in the process of replacing the gas main,” a spokesperson from Central Hudson said.

Ten civilians and five first responders were hurt. Of those injured, some were listed in critical condition, officials said. Authorities said they could not rule out whether anyone else was still trapped in the rubble.

Westchester Medical Center Health Network confirmed to PIX11 News that they were treating nine of the victims with three of them in critical condition.

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

“I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media.

Central Hudson has since said that electric customers should be all back up and running after lines were temporarily shut off. Most gas customers are expected to be restored later in the evening, except for the buildings directly impacted by the explosion.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area near Mill and High streets, Main Street, Meiser Park, and North Meiser Avenue.

“New Yorkers: please follow directions from law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe,” Hochul said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.