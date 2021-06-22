Galleria at Crystal Run mall locked down amid report of armed individual

MIDDLETOWN, NY — The Galleria at Crystal Run mall was locked down Tuesday amid reports of an armed individual, police said.

Officers from the Town Of Wallkill were “in the process of systematically searching the mall” on Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

“My wife was there right before this all went down. I’m currently listening to the comm center communications. All roads leading to and from the mall are blocked off,” one person tweeted. “A command center is set up on the other side of the Galleria.”

Another person tweeted her daughter was in the parking lot when people ran out of Target.

In 2017, a woman and her son were injured in a shooting at the Middletown mall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.