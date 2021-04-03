Funeral for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire to be held

POMONA, N.Y. — A volunteer firefighter who died while trying to rescue residents of an assisted living home in Spring Valley will be laid to rest Saturday.

Family, friends, firefighters and first responders will gather at the funeral for fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared LLoyd around 11 a.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

LLoyd, 35, died on March 23 after he became trapped inside the burning Evergreen Court Home for Adults. He was last heard from when he issued a mayday call.

Lloyd did not make it out of the building as it collapsed. He wasn’t found until almost 24 hours later.

The home, located about 30 miles north of New York City, housed 112 residents, according to its operator. Parts of the home were three stories high, and officials said some residents were trapped on floors above the fire.

First responders saved more than 100 people from the inferno. One male resident of the home died.

Investigators said they were looking into why the building’s fire alarm system was on test mode, and why there was a serious water supply issue. An official said the investigation into the cause could take some time due to the volume of debris.

Meanwhile, Lloyd’s engine company set up a GoFundMe for his two young sons, one of whom recently celebrated a birthday.