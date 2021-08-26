Joshua Ginyard, 30, is accused of raping and sexually abusing teens inside the FedEx delivery truck he was using at work. (NY State Police)

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — A FedEx deliveryman is accused of sexually abusing several teens inside his company’s truck in Dutchess County, New York State police said.

Joshua Ginyard, 30, faces charges of rape, criminal sexual act, disseminating indecent material to a minor and forcible touching, authorities said.

State Troopers received information on Aug. 15 regarding a FedEx driver who sexually abused several teens under the age of 17, police said.

Investigation revealed Ginyard would pick up the teens while operating a FedEx vehicle he used during his workday. He would then transport them to a remote location in the town of Washington where he gave them marijuana.

While inside the truck, Ginyard had sexual intercourse with one teen and forcibly touched another, according to authorities.

He had also sent sexually explicit text messages to two of the minors, state police said.

Ginyard was arrested on Aug. 17.

Anyone who believes that they may be the victim of a crime perpetuated by Ginyard is asked to contact Inv. Melissa McMorris by calling (845) 677-7372.