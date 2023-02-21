SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Harry, Phil and Jim, longtime residents of New York City, have retired to a farm in Westchester County. PIX11 News visited the three well-known peacocks in their new surroundings.

For more than two decades, the peacocks lived on the grounds of The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. In January, the three were moved to Animal Nation in South Salem, New York, for health reasons.

“When you give different species of animals room and shelter and food, there’s no reason they can’t coexist,” said Patrick Moore, who works with a team of volunteers at Animal Nation.

The peacocks are adjusting to their new life. They join two other peacocks and a variety of farm animals on the grounds. A new enclosure was built for them, which also serves as a way to acclimate them to the area.

“You can’t just bring them somewhere and let them out. They’ll take off. They have to learn this is their new home and this is their habitat,” Moore explained. The process takes about four months.

Animal Nation was founded in 2001. It’s the closest farm sanctuary to New York City and assists on 8,000 calls a year. That number has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit relies on donations.

The original property dates back to the 1800s when it was a dairy farm. More than 150 animals call it home.

Animal Nation also does educational programs in schools and hopes to expand to include on-site classrooms.