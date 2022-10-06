HARRISON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a tree fell onto her car on the interstate in Westchester County, authorities said.

The incident happened on Interstate 95 near Harrison around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to New York State Police.

Susan Braga, 34, of Mount Vernon, was driving southbound in the area of mile marker 10.5 when a tree fell on top of her car, state police said. The tree bounced off the roof of Braga’s car and her vehicle continued a short distance until it crashed into a pickup truck.

Braga suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt, authorities said.