Dozens displaced in New Rochelle Valentine’s Day fire

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – It was a Valentine’s Day nightmare for New Rochelle residents after their apartment building caught fire on Monday afternoon. Dozens of people were displaced and tenants were left to rebuild after losing almost all of their belongings.

The heavy smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters put out a third-alarm fire at 90 Union Street.



Anna Figuereo came back Tuesday to take her belongings. She lives on the first floor and recalled what she saw.

“I look towards the kitchen and I see all this black smoke,” Figuereo said.

Figuereo underwent surgery recently and is still recovering, but she knew she had to get out as soon as possible.

“We went across the street to the Dunkin’ Donuts to stay there because no one was telling us where to go,” Figuereo added. “People were just standing outside watching the building burn and it was really, really cold.”

It was so cold that icicles were hanging from the fire escape.



New Rochelle Fire Chief Andrew Sandor said the fire started in the cockloft, the area between the top floor ceiling and roof.

The roof ultimately collapsed into the sixth floor, but the resident of that apartment was not home at the time.



Now, dozens of tenants are displaced. The American Red Cross of Greater New York opened a shelter at the Monroe College Athletic Center for families needing a place to sleep.

Lou Cousens, another displaced tenant, is staying at a nearby hotel and says he doesn’t know what his next step is.

“That’s the whole thing,” Cousens said. “Nobody knows that. It’s a mess.”

The Fuller Center of Greater New York City, another disaster relief group, is also helping residents get back on their feet. Jim Killoran is the executive director.

“Where do you go? What do you do?” Killoran asked. “Your papers, your birth certificate, your beautiful pictures of growing up.”

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and no injuries were reported for residents, who are grateful to have made it out.

“We lost a lot of stuff, but we’re still alive and that’s what counts,” Figuereo said.