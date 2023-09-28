WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Galleria Mall was the place to be in White Plains years ago. Shoppers and stores have disappeared, and the property has been sitting vacant in the heart of downtown.

A well-known developer for the 11-acre site has proposed a new plan.

The 43-year-old mall would be demolished to make way for residential towers, retail, dining and open space.

The Cappelli Organization, Pacific Retail Capital Partners and SL Green Realty Corporation said they have filed a rezoning request for the site. They’re working with the current owner.

It’s described as a multi-billion dollar redevelopment for downtown White Plains and the largest shopping mall conversion in the metropolitan region.

The developers and Louis Cappelli presented this week to the White Plains Common Council.

“Downtowns are changing. With zoning and people looking at suburban downtowns differently, this time has come. This model of an inside-out mall where everything is walled off, it’s over,” Cappelli said.

The next steps involve more planning and meetings. Cappelli said the best-case scenario would have put the project on a timeline to be open in eight years.

Shoppers and neighbors walking by the campus said they wanted to see some action and stores.

“We miss the place a lot,” said Luz.

Macy’s closed in 2021. Parts of the buildings have been used for community functions, including creating a large-scale art project last year.

“The multi-billion-dollar District Galleria presentation is the culmination of more than seven years of in-depth review and strategic master planning and features seven residential towers of varied heights with up to 3,200 apartments, of which 384 would be designated as affordable, in accordance with the City of White Plains Affordable Rental Housing Regulations,” said the partners in a news release.

Amenities would be based on community needs, including fitness, grocery, dining, and professional and personal services.

Nearly half of the project’s footprint would be designated as open space.

Developers say their plans support city initiatives to expand transit-oriented development. The White Plains Metro-North station is about a 10-minute walk and less than half a mile away.

“Experience-driven mixed-use environments appeal to people’s desire for connection and belonging. They are poised to be the key in reviving our communities’ urban centers,” said Najla Kayyem, Executive Vice President for Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

The Cappelli Organization has completed over 25 million square feet of development, including mixed-use, retail, waterfront, residential, hotel, restaurants, office, industrial, laboratory and parking facilities.

Projects have focused on New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers.