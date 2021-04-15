Despite federal conviction, former Rockland County mayor can run for office again, says judge

FILE — In this April 2, 2021, file photo, Noramie Jasmin, then mayor of Spring Valley, NY, leaves federal court, in White Plains, N.Y. In an only-in-New York story, the former mayor, who was ensnared in a federal corruption scandal tied to former state Senate Majority Leader Malcolm Smith, is running for her old job, after serving four years in prison. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — Two candidates who have been convicted on corruption charges want to be mayor of the suburban New York village of Spring Valley, but a judge ruled that only one is eligible to run.

Wednesday’s ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Marx means that former Spring Valley Mayor Noramie Jasmin can run for her old seat in the June 22 Democratic primary even though she was found guilty of federal mail fraud and extortion charges, and served four years in prison.

But former village trustee Vilair Fonvil cannot run.

Fonvil was convicted on state charges for stealing $11,000 from a summer camp run by the village.