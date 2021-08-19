2 killed in crash involving cement truck on I-287 in Westchester: police

HARRISON, N.Y. — Two people are dead after a Thursday morning crash involving passenger vehicles and a cement truck on I-287 in Westchester County, New York State Police said.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:24 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, between Exit 10 and Exit 11 in the town of Harrison.

Two passenger vehicles and a cement truck were involved in the collision, according to police.

Two fatalities were confirmed, however it was not immediately clear who the victims were or what led to the deadly crash.

All eastbound lanes were closed Thursday morning while officials investigate the crash, police said.

Traffic was being diverted at Exit 10.

