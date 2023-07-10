NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some service is coming back as MTA crews work for a second day along sections of tracks damaged by the storm.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Metro-North was running from Grand Central to Peekskill.

There are still detours in Putnam and Dutchess Counties along the Hudson and Upper Harlem Lines.

Shuttle buses are still running as of Monday evening between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie on the Hudson Line and north of the community of Southeast on the Upper Harlem Line.

Commuters should check the MTA Train Time App and service alerts for future service plans into Tuesday.