Contractor finds remains of woman swept away by Ida under Westchester bridge

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — Police recovered the remains of a woman swept away by Ida’s floodwaters.

She went missing during Ida along with her husband, police said. They were swept from their vehicle and down Blind Brook Creek.

A contractor found the woman’s remains Monday under a displaced and partially destroyed bridge, not far from where her husband’s remains were found. Rye Brook Police reached out to police in Harrison about the grim discovery.

“With the water level having dropped significantly over the past 48 hours, we are relieved that the victims body was recovered today and that the surviving family are able to have closure,” Harrison Chief John Vasta said.

Several others died in Westchester. Before police shared the update, County Executive George Latimer said there had been five Ida-related deaths. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was including the death of the woman found Monday.

Samuel Weissmandl, 69, called family on Wednesday night and told them he was having trouble driving in the storm, officials said. His submerged vehicle was found on an entrance ramp to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway. Police found his body near Route 119 in Elmsford.

Bronx resident Alan Dorsainvil, 33, was found dead in his car Thursday morning in Mount Vernon, officials said Friday. Authorities believe he drove into deep standing water in the road and his car became inoperable. He likely became trapped in his vehicle, which quickly filled with water.

At least 45 people were killed across New York and New Jersey during the storm.