NEW YORK — Authorities arrested a man who crashed into several police cars as he led authorities on a pursuit in New York Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. New York State Police assisted South Nyack Police Department and New Jersey’s Mahwah Police Department with a pursuit that entered New York on the I-287 and continued south on I-87.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle intentionally caused damage to two troop vehicles, a South Nyack patrol car and a Mahwah patrol car, according to police.

The driver, 51-year-old Henry Cofrancesco of Connecticut, was eventually stopped, police said. 

He refused medical attention and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

A passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

During investigation, troopers found Cofrancesco was in possession of over $3,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a Petco store in Reardon, New Jersey and a PetSmart store in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

He faces charges of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle.

