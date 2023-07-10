NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman died trying to escape her Orange County home during a flash flood Sunday, and the house floated away during the storm, officials said.

The severe flooding dislodged boulders which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. Two other people escaped.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said.

The woman was trying to get out with her dog when they were both swept away, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. The dog and the rest of the victim’s family are okay, according to officials.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said six hikers and dozens of drivers had to be rescued.

“Orange County and Rockland county fire departments rescued 40 people from their cars at the Long Mountain Circle at the top of the Palisades Parkway,” Day said.

Officials said there are tens of millions of dollars in damage. There was significant damage to the rail tracks in Orange County, and many roads in Highlands were washed out.