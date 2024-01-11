MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx woman will spend years in prison for throwing a pumpkin at an MTA conductor’s face weeks before Halloween in 2021, authorities said.

Alexis Adams, 23, was sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge last month, prosecutors said Thursday.

Adams got into an argument with a Metro-North Railroad conductor about the train fare before hurling the pumpkin at her face at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2021, officials said. The worker was taken to the hospital with cuts to the ear and eye, according to court records.

Adams ran off the train at the Mount Vernon West stop after the incident but left her purse and identification behind, officials said.

The MTA police arrested Adams.

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for violently attacking

an essential worker who was simply doing her job. We thank the MTA Police Department for

their collaboration on this case,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.